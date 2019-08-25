|
|
Ronald J. Villa, 55
Douglas, MA - passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (August 17, 2019) in King Salmon, Alaska. He was born in Milford MA, resided in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Douglas MA.
Ron was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1982 and earned a degree in Physics at The Citadel in Charleston SC, Class of 1986. He worked in technology sales.
Ron was an avid skier, fisherman and hunter. He was living his dream acting as a fishing and hunting guide in Alaska.
Ron is survived by two sons: Michael Villa and Thomas Villa of Hopkinton MA; his parents: Ralph (Buddy) and Louise Villa of Douglas MA; and his aunt: Carole Janson of Northbridge MA
Funeral services will be private. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for his condolence book.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019