Ronald Welch


1935 - 2020
Ronald Welch Obituary
Ronald Erwin Welch (84)

Alamogordo, NM Formally from Massachusetts - 9-2-35-4-6-20 Ron was born and grew up in Vermont and Massachusetts. He retired to New Mexico over 25 years ago. He loved to help people in any way he could including taking calls in the middle of the night to help out any if his friends. He was a great dad, grandfather, brother and a friend to all that met him. He loved life and loved playing tennis as much as he could. He leaves his children, Rhonda Lamothe of No Oxford, MA, Ron Welch JR and his wife Diana of Bull Head City, AZ and Lisa O'connor of No Grafton, MA. He also left 4 grandchildren, Danielle Lamothe, Robert Lamothe Shannon O'connor and Reese.O'connor He leaves his beloved sister Marilyn Caron and her husband Richard of No Brookfield, Ma. and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his family and friends and services will be held at Pillsbury Funeral Home in No Brookfield, MA when it's safe to do so.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
