Ronald F. Williamson, 77
LEICESTER - Ronald F. Williamson, 77, of Pleasant Street died Sunday, July 7, 2019 in his home.
He leaves a son Michael D. Williamson of Worcester, a daughter Karen M. Comstock and her husband Kevin of West Brookfield, five grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. His former wife Carol A. (Marengo) Williamson died in 2004.
Ron was born in Leicester, son of Clarence and Catherine (Betty) (Harris) Williamson. He was a maintenance man at several area nursing homes for many years before retiring.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 AM in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019