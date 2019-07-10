Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Worcester County Memorial Park
Paxton, MA
Ronald Williamson Obituary
Ronald F. Williamson, 77

LEICESTER - Ronald F. Williamson, 77, of Pleasant Street died Sunday, July 7, 2019 in his home.

He leaves a son Michael D. Williamson of Worcester, a daughter Karen M. Comstock and her husband Kevin of West Brookfield, five grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter. His former wife Carol A. (Marengo) Williamson died in 2004.

Ron was born in Leicester, son of Clarence and Catherine (Betty) (Harris) Williamson. He was a maintenance man at several area nursing homes for many years before retiring.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 AM in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 10 to July 11, 2019
