|
|
Ronald A. Woodward, 81
SPENCER - Ronald A. Woodward, 81, of Spencer, died peacefully on the morning of Saturday March 28, 2020 at Life Care Center of Auburn. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Beverly A. (Lewis) Woodward, in 2018.
Born and raised in Spencer, Ronald was one of three sons born to the late Ray and Pauline (Spring) Woodward. He was a graduate of the David Prouty High School in Spencer, before enlisting in the U.S. Navy, proudly serving his country for almost four years before his honorable discharge. Several years later, he and Beverly married and settled in Ronald's hometown of Spencer to raise their family. He worked as produce manager for both Big D and BJ's Wholesale Club for many years until his retirement.
In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed playing the trumpet, both in the Navy and in local bands, watching all sports, and drag racing.
Ronald leaves behind his children, Brian A. "Woody" Woodward of Spencer and Tracey L. Gibbs of Millbury; four grandchildren, Kayla and Sheyanne Woodward, Josh and Timmy Gibbs; a grandson, Jaxson Gibbs; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, Ronald was predeceased by his brothers, Bruce and Glenn Woodward.
Services for Ronald will be held privately for his family, with a celebration of life to be announced when all are able to gather safely. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10022 (www.bcrf.org). The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020