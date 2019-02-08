|
|
Ronetta J. Munroe, 81
North Port, FL - Ronetta Jean (Foglietta) Munroe, 81, passed away peacefully on Feb 7. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Charles J. Munroe and her 5 children; Deb Belanger and husband Dan of Shrewsbury; Scott Munroe and wife Nomi of Marlboro; Paul Munroe and wife Wendy of Bourne; Gayle Tropeano and husband Ben of Lynn; Marc Munroe and wife Mechelle of Framingham; 10 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren. Mrs. Munroe is also survived by her siblings, brothers and sister-in-laws, many nieces, nephews and friends.
She will fondly be remembered for her kindness, generosity, love and patience. Funeral ceremony and internment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota FL on Feb 21 at 11 AM, family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to the in memory of Ronetta Munroe at . Please send notifications to Debra Belanger, 470 Oak St., Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019