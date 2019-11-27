Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2200
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Good Shepherd Church
121 Linwood St.
Linwood, MA
View Map
Rosalie D'Alfonso Obituary
Rosalie D'Alfonso, 97

UXBRIDGE - Rosalie D'Alfonso, 97, previously of Blackstone St. died Tues. Nov. 26, 2019 at St. Camillus Nursing Center after a period of declining health.

She was the beloved sister of Virginia Niro and her husband Leo of Milford, as well as to several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was sister of the late Gennaro "Gerry" D'Alfonso Alice Ferrucci, and George D'Alfonso. Born in N. Providence RI on Sept. 19, 1922 Rosalie was the daughter of Rocco and Fillipa (DeStefanis) D'Alfonso and lived most of her life in Uxbridge.

Rosalie worked many years for the former Stanley Woolen Mills in Uxbridge. Always religious and devout, she was a lifelong member of Good Shepherd Church. She loved cooking and hosting events and holidays in her home. After a visit, there were always goodies to take home. Rosalie was generous and loving. She cared for her family deeply and never forgot the birthdays of her nieces and nephews. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Camillus for their care and support shown towards Rosalie.

Her funeral will be held Sat. Nov. 30 at 11 am in Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St. Linwood. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours are Sat. Nov. 30th from 9 to 10:30 am in Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Home, 35 Snowling Rd. Uxbridge. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the St. Camillus Health Center Activity Fund, 447 Hill St. Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: Jackman Funeral Home | Whitinsville MA, Uxbridge MA, Douglas MA funeral homes
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
