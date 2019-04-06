|
Rosalie M. Martin (80)
London, England - Rosalie M Martin (80) died April 5th 2019 in London, England. She was born Jan 5th 1939, the third child of William J. O'Connell & Rose C. Finn. She attended South High School and was a graduate of Becker Jr College (an honor student at both). She worked many years as office manager for Dr. Paul Shannon & Dr. Francis J. Waters.
In more recent years she worked at Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA.
She leaves behind her two sons. Paul O C Martin of London, England and Andrew J Martin of Fall River, MA. She leaves her brother and sister John. O'Connell od Worcester and Mary C. Braley of San Antonio, TX. She also a grandson, Roman O'C Martin of London, England. She leaves many nieces & nephews and cousins. In West Springfield, Mass and Barre, VT and faithful friend in Worcester, Patricia Reardon.
In 2011, Rosalie moved to London, England to be closer to her son, Paul. Rosalie's funeral Mass will be held in London, England. All donations can be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019