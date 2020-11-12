Rosalie M. (Ryant) Pelletier, 93
SPENCER - Rosalie M. (Ryant) Pelletier, 93, of Spencer died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Jewish Health Care Center in Worcester.
She was the wife of Richard R. "Pete" Pelletier who died in 2014. She leaves her son Robert R. Pelletier and his wife Marguerite of Webster, her daughter Bernadette E. "Bunny" Vinyard and her husband Michael of Southbridge, 4 grandchildren Joshua Vinyard and his partner Mia Patrick of Forestdale, Andrew Pelletier of North Carolina, Renee Nunziato and her wife Jennifer and Emily Vinyard and her partner Cecile Knight of Brimfield, 2 great grandchildren Landon Pelletier and Jackson Murphy, a brother Thomas Ryant and his wife Helen of Spencer, three sisters Kathleen Bigwood of Sun City, Arizona, Geraldine Hogan of Palmer and Winifred Williams of Arkansas, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Robert and two sisters Ruth and Priscilla.
Rosalie worked for Braeburn Alloy Steel Corp for 30 years beginning as a file clerk and ending as the New England District Manager of sales when the company closed. She was a pioneer in this field as the first female to hold such a position in the company opening doors for many women to follow in her footsteps. She continued working in the field for Walter Metals Corp of Ohio until she retired at the age of 81.
Born in Webster, she was the daughter of Percy and Winifred (Weed) Ryant and later graduated from David Prouty High School. She was a longtime Trustee of Spencer Savings Bank. She enjoyed interior decorating, sewing, gardening and painting. She was an expert seamstress and sewed many of her daughter Bunny's clothes throughout the years. She volunteered for the small business Administration of Worcester advising those on how to go about the challenges as well as the benefits of beginning a new business. She also volunteered for the Prisoners' of War, Worcester Chapter helping many veterans get the benefits they deserved.
Rosalie's funeral will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Spencer. A calling hour will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday with Covid-19 precautions, masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, Mary, Queen of the Rosary Food Pantry, 46 Maple St., Spencer, MA 01562. or St. Joseph's Indian School. 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325.www.morinfuneralhomes.com