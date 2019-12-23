|
Rosalina M. Johnston, 89
Worcester - Rosalina M Johnston, 89 of Worcester, died on Friday December 20, 2019 at UMass Hospital Worcester. Born in Palmer, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Albertina (Chaves) Santos. Rosalina's husband, the late Charles A. Johnston died in 2014. She leaves her one son Charles A. Johnston Jr., one daughter Carla Ouellette and her husband Rick, two grandchildren Emma and Richard Ouellette and one great granddaughter Ada.
Rosalina was one of 15 children. She grew up with her 7 brothers Alfred, Tommy, Anthony, Walter, Joseph, Daniel, George, and her 7 sisters Irene, Mary, Virginia, Laura, Tillie, Patricia, and Carol. She has many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Rosalina's funeral services will be Friday, December 27, 2019, with calling hours from 9-11am at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605 followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 37 Massasoit Rd., Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. To leave a note of condolence for the family or to share a memory of Rosalina please visit
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019