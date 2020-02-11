|
|
Rosalyn (Pulda) Fox, 93
Worcester - Rosalyn (Pulda) Fox, 93, died Tuesday, February 11 at her residence in Worcester after a long illness. Her husband of 67 years, Melvin Fox, died in 2014.
She leaves three children, Alan Fox and his wife Lynne of Southborough and New Seabury; Renee Gould and her husband Marshall of Northborough, Richard Fox and his wife Dr. Ann Merritt of Worcester; five grandchildren, Eric Gould and his wife Crystal of Newington, N.H.; Marni Payne and her husband Joshua of Newton; Dr. Rachael Grace and her husband Daniel of Wellesley, Daniel Fox and his wife Bia of Somerville, and Dr. Adam Fox and his wife Jennifer of Amherst; seven great-grandchildren, Brady and Dilan Payne, William and Peter Grace, Zia and Qinn Gould and Calvin Fox.
Rosalyn was born in Worcester, the daughter of Edith (Snider) Pulda and Barney Pulda. She lived in Worcester for most of her life but also spent over 30 winters in Boca Raton, Florida where she truly enjoyed her friends, golf and bridge.
Rosalyn graduated from the former Classical High School in Worcester. She attended the University of Massachusetts Amherst before leaving to marry the love of her life when he returned from serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. After their wedding, Rosalyn and Melvin settled in Worcester and started their family. Rosalyn was a devoted wife and mother but she also made time for volunteer work in the Worcester community. She was a past president of the Worcester Chapter of Hadassah. She especially enjoyed tutoring English to Latino children who were immigrating to Worcester at the former Winslow Street Grammar School. She was a member of Congregation Beth Israel in Worcester and also Congregation B'nai Shalom in Westborough.
Later on in life, her greatest pleasure was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to holidays and visits and was truly beloved by her family.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 AT 11:00 AM AT CONGREGATION BETH ISRAEL, JAMESBURY DRIVE IN WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME IN HOLDEN. Burial will be in Holy Society Cemetery in Leicester.
Memorial Observance will be held immediately after the funeral from 1:30-6 PM at the Clubhouse at 770 Salisbury Street, Worcester.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jewish Home Hospice, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester 01609 or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
www.milesfuneralhome.come
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020