Rosanne (Kneeland) Bagdis, 66
Barre - Rosanne (Kneeland) Bagdis, 66, of Winter Street, died suddenly on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, surrounded by her loved ones. She was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, Vernon J. Bagdis who died in 2013. She is survived by two children, Rebecca A. Caranci and her husband David of Barre, and Eric S. Bagdis of Barre; her brother, Richard M. Kneeland of Oxford; her sister, Rebecca Kneeland of Worcester; four grandchildren, Tyler Bagdis, Chloe Bagdis, Brady Caranci, and Brandon Caranci; three step-grandchildren, Ryan Caranci, Kevin Caranci, and Kylie Jackson; a great-grandson, Joshua Caranci; and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Kneeland. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Richard M. and Ruth (Alger) Kneeland Sr., and lived in Worcester for many years before moving to Barre 2 years ago. She graduated from South High School in Worcester in 1971.
Mrs. Bagdis worked as an insurance agent for many years. She enjoyed Disney World and spending time with her beloved dog, Tyson. Most important in her life was her family, and she lovingly cared for her grandchildren for many years.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at North Cemetery in Oxford. Memorial calling hours are Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019