Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
For more information about
Rosario Ramos
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosario Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosario Ramos


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosario Ramos Obituary
Rosario Ramos, 88

Worcester - Rosario Ramos, 88, of Worcester, passed away surrounded by loving family, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at The Odd Fellows Home in Worcester.

Rosario is survived by her loving family, including a son, Alberto Cruz and Nancy Baillargeon of Worcester; four daughters, Bruny Varges, Carmendelilia Varges, and Carmenjulia Varges, all in Puerto Rico, and Rosalin Varges in Texas; a brother, Dolores Ramos in Connecticut; twenty-six grandchildren; many great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Carlitos Ramos; three daughters, Evelyn, Maria, and Carolyn Cruz; and by two grandsons, Louis A. Hernandez and Alberto Cruz, Jr. Rosario was born in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late, Eledeo Ramos and Huhla Flores. When she was 29, she ventured to New York, where she lived for several years, before settling in Worcester in 1974.

She was a devoted member of her church and cherished the Word of God. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved to spend time with her "babies". She will be remembered as a wonderful and loving matriarch.

Calling Hours for Rosario will be on Tuesday, September 3, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, September 4, at 11 a.m. the funeral home. Interment beside one of her daughters will follow at Hope Cemetery Worcester.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at



www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosario's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now