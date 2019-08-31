|
|
Rosario Ramos, 88
Worcester - Rosario Ramos, 88, of Worcester, passed away surrounded by loving family, on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at The Odd Fellows Home in Worcester.
Rosario is survived by her loving family, including a son, Alberto Cruz and Nancy Baillargeon of Worcester; four daughters, Bruny Varges, Carmendelilia Varges, and Carmenjulia Varges, all in Puerto Rico, and Rosalin Varges in Texas; a brother, Dolores Ramos in Connecticut; twenty-six grandchildren; many great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Carlitos Ramos; three daughters, Evelyn, Maria, and Carolyn Cruz; and by two grandsons, Louis A. Hernandez and Alberto Cruz, Jr. Rosario was born in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late, Eledeo Ramos and Huhla Flores. When she was 29, she ventured to New York, where she lived for several years, before settling in Worcester in 1974.
She was a devoted member of her church and cherished the Word of God. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and loved to spend time with her "babies". She will be remembered as a wonderful and loving matriarch.
Calling Hours for Rosario will be on Tuesday, September 3, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Her Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, September 4, at 11 a.m. the funeral home. Interment beside one of her daughters will follow at Hope Cemetery Worcester.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 9, 2019