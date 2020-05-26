Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Notre Dame Cemetery
162 Webster Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
1935 - 2020
Rose I. (Ruggieri) Berkiel, 84

Worcester - Rose I. (Ruggieri) Berkiel, 84, died peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Care One, Millbury.

Born and raised in Worcester, Rose was one of five children born to Dominic and Gladys (White) Ruggieri. She graduated from the former David Hale Fanning Girls Trade School where she studied hairdressing. Rose later worked for Brown Shoe and Sheppard Envelope, both in Worcester. Prior to retiring, Rose worked for the Worcester School Department as a crossing guard. She loved her daily interactions with the students. She was a talented knitter and as well as crocheting, creating many blankets and afghans over the years. Rose enjoyed planting flowers in the spring time to brighten her yard, loved her annual visits to Cape Cod with her husband and family, and most recently trips to the casino. But most of all, family visits and gathering is where Rose found her greatest joy. Her weekly Wednesday morning family breakfast gatherings were something she always looked forward to.

She will be lovingly missed by her two children, Lori J. Boucher and her husband, Michael of Worcester and Frank J. Berkiel III and his wife, Shirley of Worcester; her sister, Joan E. Courville and her husband, James of Auburn; her sister-in-law, Mary Ruggieri of Worcester; her six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her grandson, Charlie Boucher and her brothers, Edward White, and Jack and Mickey Ruggieri.

Due to the Covid-19 Restriction, Rose's family will gather on Thursday, May 28th at 12 Noon in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Veteran's Inc., 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01605. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020
