Rose Bernier
Rose M. Bernier, 80

Dudley - Rose M. (Lemieux) Bernier, 80, passed away Monday, December 1, 2020 in UMass/Memorial University Campus after a short illness. Her husband of 61 years, Joseph P. Bernier, died in 2018.

She leaves 2 daughters, Donna M. Gevry and her companion Lee Farrows of Putnam, CT, and Debra A. Girardin and her companion Jim Butt of Webster; a son-in-law, James M. Gevry, Sr. of Oxford; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer R. Sargent and her husband Joseph, James M. Gevry, Jr. and his wife Cassie, Jessica A. Collette and her companion Tyler E. Erekson, Derek R. Girardin and Jarred P. Girardin; 4 great-grandchildren, Cody, Lee, Astrid and Wesley; 2 brothers, David Lemieux of Dudley and John Lemieux of Buford, SC; a sister, Jacqueline Wallen of Wilsonville, CT; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her beloved cat Pupu.

She was born in Dudley on July 9, 1940, the youngest of the 13 children of Philip and Suzanne (St.Cyr) Lemieux and lived in Webster and Dudley all her life.

Mrs. Bernier was a homemaker with a positive energy and a kind heart. She was a social butterfly who was well known in the community due to her charismatic personality. Her laughter was infectious and brightened every room. She belonged to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Webster. Her life was devoted to her family and her many cats throughout the years.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 9, in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street, Webster (please meet at the church). Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Webster. Visitation will be held privately. Current health guidelines will be in place and everyone is required to wear a mask. Donations in her name may be made to the Community Cat Connection, 289 Thompson Road, Webster, MA 01570.

www.scanlonfs.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
