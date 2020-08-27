Rose Boucher

Rose M. Boucher, 52



Mt Juliet, TN - Rose M. Boucher, 52, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 24, 2020 following an 18 month battle against cancer. She was surrounded by her loving family. Rose was a lifelong resident of various Worcester County communities before relocating to Tennessee in 2013 following her retirement from the Massachusetts Department of Corrections.



In 1987 Rose joined the Department of Corrections where she proudly served for 26 years, retiring in 2013. She was a highly regarded member of the department, and was honored to have served in various capacities. She was the first female officer to be accepted to the Investigative unit (IPS) at MCI-Concord, where she subsequently achieved a supervisory role as Sergeant and eventually Commanded the unit as a Leuitenant. She will forever be grateful to Lt. Brian "Bronco" Collins (Ret.) for his belief in her and the opportunities he afforded her for both personal and professional growth. Although she retired as the Commander of the Criminal Prosecution Unit, her heart was always with her Concord IPS Team (Bronco, Billy, Charlie, Joe) that remained in contact until the end.



In 2013 Rose retired and relocated to Mt. Juliet, TN where she and her husband thoroughly enjoyed exploring the local culture, traveling abroad, making new friends, and looking for the next antique treasure to adorn their beautiful home.



She is survived by her husband Kevin whom which she shared a wonderful 30 years, her parents Richard & Lorraine Reynolds, siblings Michelle & Richard Jr., several nieces, nephews, and her close circle of beloved friends; if you were lucky enough to be one you know it.



The family would like to especially thank the countless team of caregivers from her surgical, oncology, and hospice teams that extended her life in a dignified manner so she had the necessary time to assist her family and friends through this difficult time. Those of you that know Rose will understand it was all about us being okay when she was gone.



In adherence to her wishes there will be no services, however she has requested that her friends and family gather in small groups to celebrate her life and share fond memories; even if it's at her expense. To plagiarize writer Laura Ingalls Wilder "Remember me with smiles and laughter, for that is how I will remember you all. If you can only remember me with tears, then don't remember me at all"





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store