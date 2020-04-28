|
Rose Marie Catenacci
Framingham - Rose Marie (Salti) Catenacci, 92, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Brookdale at Eddy Pond in Auburn after an illness. She was born in Framingham, the daughter of Rocco and Filomena (Zotti) Salti and was a lifelong resident of Framingham before moving to Auburn in 2017.
Her loving husband of 35 years, Mario R. Catenacci, passed away in 1986. She leaves her beloved daughters, Marie A. Ludwick and her husband, David of Center Harbor, NH and Susan G. Spaulding and her husband, Richard of Jefferson; her grandchildren, Jason and his wife, Rachel and Rachel and her boyfriend, Owen and her great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Koen, Ava, Cade and Tessa. She was predeceased by her brother, Eugene Salti; and her sister, Gina Salti.
Rose graduated from Framingham South High School in 1945 and earned her certificate in hairdressing from Wilfred Beauty Academy. After retiring, she was known as the hostess with the mostess at Over Easy Café in Sterling. Previously, she worked at Setra Systems in Acton, School Lunch Program in Framingham and Dennison Manufacture in Framingham and was a hair stylist in Wellesley. Rose was a member of St. Tarcisius Catholic Church, the Framingham Emblem Club #126 and the Golden Ray's Senior Group, all in Framingham. She was devoted to her loving family, was a wonderful cook, enjoyed trips to Maine, country concerts and her favorite saying was to live life to the fullest.
Due to the national health crisis, A Celebration of Life service for Rose Marie will be held at a future date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the of Central MA, 100 North Parkway, Worcester, MA 01605. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020