Rose E. D'Amico
nearly 100 years
Shrewsbury - Rose E. (DiLiddo) D'Amico, of Shrewsbury, died peacefully in Beaumont at Northborough on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 99 due to complications from Covid-19. Rose was a resident there for 18months. Rose was born in Worcester on June 24, 1920 to Nicola and Adeline (Grampietro) DiLiddo; and would have celebrated her 100th birthday in June.
She was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Edward in 2008, they shared 62 years of marriage. Rose was deeply loved and her memory will be cherished forever by her devoted family including twin sons, David R. D'Amico and his wife Cheryl Ann of Grafton and Jeffrey E. D'Amico in Florida; two daughters, Sharon E. Horne and her husband Robert, and Lisa J. Caccialino, all of Shrewsbury; a brother, Leonard DiLiddo & his wife, Donna of Jupiter, FL; her brother-in-law, Pat Campanale of FL. seven grandchildren, Michael Horne and his wife Kerry, Robert Horne and his partner Stephanie, Brian Horne and his wife Michelle, Natalie & Sofia Caccialino, Anthony and Cayla D'Amico; two great grandchildren, Ryan & Victoria; many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by three brothers and two sisters, Lorenzo, Leo, and Graziano DiLiddo, Mary Liseno & Virginia Campanale.
Rose grew up in a large Italian family in the Franklin Street neighborhood during the depression years learning the meaning of hard work at an early age. Rose attended school in Worcester and Commerce High School. Rose and Eddie were married on May 27, 1946 in St. Margaret Mary's Church. They started their married life together living in the Coburn Ave area and buying their first home in Shrewsbury in 1954 where they raised their four children. Rose resided there until 2017 and then moved to Whitney Place in Northborough.
Rose worked tirelessly all of her life as a waitress and hairdresser. She went to hairdressing school in her mid-forties, and opened Camico Hair Fashions with her sisters, later opening her own beauty salon in Shrewsbury. Rose worked in many restaurants on Shrewsbury St, notably Leo's Restaurant for 13 years and ending up at the Holiday Inn on Lincoln St where she worked for over 20 years, working until she was 86. She loved the social part of her job, she knew so many people. She truly missed her wonderful friends she worked with there.
Rose learned the game of golf in her late forties, her and Eddie became members of Indian Meadows in Westborough and then Pleasant Valley Country Club where she continued to golf until the age of 90. She just loved the game of golf and excelled at it.
Rose was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, and Sons of Italy.
Rose will be remembered for her zest for life, abundant energy and most of all for the love she had for her family. She would always say, "you need to take care of each other". She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. Her nieces and nephews were loved and treated as her own. Her faith in god was every important to her. Rose was a very caring and generous person and yes, strong-willed, Rose was always there to help those in need. She was there for her young neighbors in Shrewsbury, helping them to rake leaves & shovel snow. She was never one to sit still, painting her house, mowing the lawn and always picking up leaves. She enjoyed her trips to Florida later in life, visiting her family and going to Disneyworld with her grandchildren. She loved her shopping days with her daughters and her golf dates with her sons. Time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren meant so much to her.
We will miss her dearly, but know she is finally at rest and with god.
Our thanks to all those who watched over Rose in her later years, her young neighbors, the nurses and caregivers at Beaumont who were there with her until the end. Although we were not able to be with her, they were the angels that became her family.
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, her funeral services will be held privately.
She will be interred beside her loving husband Edward, in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.
A Celebration of Life for Rose will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020