Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
114 Princeton Street
Jefferson, MA
View Map
Rose Erickson Obituary
Rose Erickson, 92

Worcester - Rose Marie (Parenteau) Erickson, 92, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Arthur O. and Dorina (Primeau) Parenteau and had lived most of her life in Worcester.

Her loving husband of 59 years, Robert G. Erickson, passed away in 2006. She leaves five children, Gail M. Mattson of Holden, MA and Linda L. Burton of Sacramento, CA, Robert A. Erickson and his wife, Lisa of Still River, MA, Irene R. Erickson of Holden, MA and Gary G. Erickson and his wife, Dawn of Worcester; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Rose was a homemaker for most of her life and she retired from Astra Pharmaceuticals in Worcester where she inspected pharmaceutical vials for defects. She was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Worcester and was a life time member of the Women's Auxiliary at the VFW Post 6907 in West Boylston. She bowled with her husband and children for many years. She loved to play bingo and gamble and she always won. She did a lot of traveling with her husband and daughter Gail and son-in-law David. She camped At Sebago Lake for years with her family and enjoyed many years at her summer home on Bear Hill Pond where family visited all the time.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 19th in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Funeral services for Rose will be held on Tuesday, August 20th with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton Street, Jefferson. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
