Rose M. (LeBlanc) Falkowski, 79
SPENCER - Rose M. (LeBlanc) Falkowski, 79, of 89 Hastings Rd., passed peacefully, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of William R. Falkowski who died on March 6, 2019 for 56 years and they were absolutely inseparable.
She leaves a son, William E. Falkowski of Framingham, a daughter, Carol Anne Falkowski of Worcester, three grandchildren; Jason and Ashley Falkowski of Spencer, Stacy Falkowski of Framingham, a sister, Doris Castellanos of Augusta, ME., and several nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by three sisters, Frances Deveau, Theresa Turmenne and Jeanette Prezioso.
She was born in Salem, MA., the daughter of Laurie J. & Marie H. (Messier) LeBlanc.
She attended high school at St. Jean de Baptiste in Lynn. Rose met and fell in love with her husband during their employment at Lynn hospital and later, spent the remainder of her career in the billing department at UMASS Medical Center in Worcester.
Rose was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She took pride in caring for her family and home. She was always known for being a strong, determined, loving, and generous woman. She enjoyed spending her retirement at the family home with her husband and two dogs ("her kids").
A Funeral Service will be held, Wednesday, August 7 at 10:30 A.M. in the J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the Service from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M.. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to of MA/NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019