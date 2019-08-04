Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Falkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose (LeBlanc) Falkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose M. (LeBlanc) Falkowski, 79

SPENCER - Rose M. (LeBlanc) Falkowski, 79, of 89 Hastings Rd., passed peacefully, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of William R. Falkowski who died on March 6, 2019 for 56 years and they were absolutely inseparable.

She leaves a son, William E. Falkowski of Framingham, a daughter, Carol Anne Falkowski of Worcester, three grandchildren; Jason and Ashley Falkowski of Spencer, Stacy Falkowski of Framingham, a sister, Doris Castellanos of Augusta, ME., and several nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by three sisters, Frances Deveau, Theresa Turmenne and Jeanette Prezioso.

She was born in Salem, MA., the daughter of Laurie J. & Marie H. (Messier) LeBlanc.

She attended high school at St. Jean de Baptiste in Lynn. Rose met and fell in love with her husband during their employment at Lynn hospital and later, spent the remainder of her career in the billing department at UMASS Medical Center in Worcester.

Rose was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She took pride in caring for her family and home. She was always known for being a strong, determined, loving, and generous woman. She enjoyed spending her retirement at the family home with her husband and two dogs ("her kids").

A Funeral Service will be held, Wednesday, August 7 at 10:30 A.M. in the J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the Service from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M.. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made to of MA/NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now