Rose Letourneau
1951 - 2020
Rose M. (Remillard) Letourneau, 69

AUBURN - Rose M. (Remillard) Letourneau, 69 of Auburn formerly of Millbury passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital.

Rose was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late Walter and Laura (Douillette) Remillard where she was a graduate of David Hale Fanning Girls Trade School. Rose was a mother and wife. She dedicated her life to raising her five children and taking care of her family.

Rose is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, David A. Letourneau; her four sons, David Letourneau of Millbury, Mark Letourneau of Worcester, Matthew Letourneau of Millbury and Michael Letourneau and his wife Tara of Worcester; her daughter, Lori Beaumier and her husband Lee of Millbury; her brother, Walter Remillard and his wife Linda of Oxford; her sister, Gloria Lucier of Florida; six grandchildren, Marc Letourneau of Millbury, Emily and Joseph Beaumier of Millbury, Isabella Letourneau of Sturbridge, Ryan Lord of Worcester and Arianna Letourneau of Worcester; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a sister, Bernadette Daigneault.

Rose's memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon in Sacred Heart-St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 600 Cambridge St., Worcester. For those that will be attending services for Rose, please remember… social distancing and the wearing of face masks is paramount.

MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
