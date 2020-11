Or Copy this URL to Share

Rose M. (DiPinto) DiLeo at 96



SHREWSBURY -



Rose M. (DiPinto) DiLeo, 96, a long time resident of Shrewsbury died peacefully Saturday November 7, 2020. Calling hours for Rose will be held on Thursday morning from 10AM to 12 Noon in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. A service in the Funeral Home will follow. A full Obituary will be in Mondays Telegram.