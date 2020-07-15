1/
Rose Manyak
1921 - 2020
Rose M. Manyak, 98

Webster - Rose M. (Bartkiewicz) Manyak, 98, died Monday, July 13, 2020 in Christopher House of Worcester after an illness. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Stanislaus Obloczynski and by her second husband, Joseph Manyak.

She leaves many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by 4 sisters, Nellie Kondek, Sophie Kondek, Josephine Bartkiewicz and Mary Bartkiewicz, and by 3 brothers, John, Joseph and Frank Bartkiewicz.

She was born in Webster on November 12, 1921, a daughter of Martin and Caroline A. (Grych) Bartkiewicz. She lived in Douglas for many years returning to Webster after the death of her husband.

Mrs. Manyak worked as a stitcher in the shoe manufacturing industry.

She is a member of Saint Andrew Bobola Church in Dudley and was a former parishioner of St. Denis Church in Douglas.

A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 25, at 10:00 AM in Saint Andrew Bobola Church, 54 West Main Street, Dudley (please meet at the church). Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace in Webster. There are no calling hours. Donations in her name may be made to St. Andrew Bobola Church, 54 West Main St., Dudley, MA 01571. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, MA.

www.websterfunerals.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Andrew Bobola Church
Funeral services provided by
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1515
