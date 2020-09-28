1/1
Rose Meenes
1920 - 2020
{ "" }
Rose (Perlman) Meenes

Worcester - Rose (Perlman) Meenes, age 100, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital.

Her husband of 65 years, Max Meenes died in 2009. She leaves a son, Steven Meenes of Worcester; a daughter, Deborah, wife of Stephen Schawbel of Newton and a grandson, Daniel Schawbel.

She was born in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of Hyman and Lena Perlman and had lived in Worcester for 75 years.

She was a longtime member of Congregation Beth Israel, Jewish Healthcare Center, B'Nai Brith Women and The National Council of Jewish Women.

Private graveside services will be held at B'Nai Brith Cemetery under the direction of Richard Perlman of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.

Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 15 Jamesbury Dr., Worcester, 01609 or to a charity of the donor's choice.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
