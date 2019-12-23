|
Rose Misakian, 89
Auburn - Rose (Shahinian) Misakian, 89, died peacefully on Saturday, December 21st at the Life Care Center of Auburn with her sons by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Misakian. She is survived by her two sons, Mark Sarkisian Jr. and his companion, Gisele Stidsen, and Dale Sarkisian and his wife, Nancy. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Mark Sarkisian III, Melissa Sarkisian, Marianne Sabatalo and her husband, Ryan, Steven Sarkisian, Nicole Sarkisian and her fiance' Nicola Kahale, and a great grandson, Anthony Sabatalo.
Rose was born in Boston on July 11, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Annik Shahinian. Rose lived her adult life in Watertown while working several years at Watertown Savings Bank. She was a former member of Saint James Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown. After retiring, she enjoyed time with her family and looked forward to spending winters in Florida with her husband, Pete. Rose loved to sing and she enjoyed music.
Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, December 27, in the Whitinsville Armenian Apostolic Church, preceded by Calling Hours, at the church, from 10:30-12:00 pm. Burial, in Pine Grove Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian Apostolic Church of Whitinsville, 315 Church Street, Whitinsville, MA 01588. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019