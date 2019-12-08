Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Rose Mongeon Obituary
Rose (Masiello) Mongeon at 90

Westborough - Rose Mongeon, 90, of Westborough, died unexpectedly Thursday December 5, 2019 at home. Her husband Richard H. Mongeon predeceased her. Rose is survived by a daughter Deborah Rich and her husband John of Westborough with whom she lived and two sons, Timothy C. Mongeon and his wife Sue of Muriel's Inlet, S. C. and Arthur L. Mongeon and his partner Jody of Clinton MA. She also leaves a sister Yolanda Landry of Ashland and eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Rose was predeceased by a daughter Sandra Stocham and a son Richard A. Mongeon and several siblings.

Rose was born in Worcester daughter of Frank and Argentina (Martinelli) Masiello and lived in Worcester most of her life. Rose enjoyed being a homemaker and being with her family. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

In honoring Rose's wishes no services are being planned. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Rose please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
