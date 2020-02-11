|
Rose A. Rosiello, 95
SHREWSBURY - Rose A. (Ricca) Rosiello, 95, lifelong resident of Shrewsbury, died Monday February 10, 2020 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Worcester. Calling hours for Rose will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main St, Shrewsbury. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. To leave a note of condolence for Rose's family or to view her complete obituary please visit,
www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020