Rose A. (Ciociolo) Sands, 90
MILLBURY/WORCESTER - Rose A. Sands, 90, of Millbury, formerly of Worcester, died peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loving family and priest.
The only love of her life, her husband Walter E. Sands Sr. died in 1990. She is survived by her three sons, Walter E. Sands Jr. and his wife Donna of Oakham; William J. Sands and his wife Maria of Worcester; and Joseph A. Sands of Worcester. She also leaves her brothers, Michael Ciociolo of Santa Rosa, CA and George Ciociolo of Holden along with her sister Virginia Henderson of Shrewsbury. Rose was predeceased by her parents, Antonio and Antoinette (DiVerdi) Ciociolo, brothers Louis, Rocco, Antonio and Matthew and sisters, Marie Vacca and Isabella Leno. She also leaves her six grandchildren Scott and fiancé Alessandra Spilotro, Brett and fiancé Clarissa Rodriguez, Michelle, Samantha, Olivia and Matthew Sands along with dozens of nieces, nephews and friends. Rose found comfort in her final moments realizing her first great grandchild expected in April would be named Rosalie in her honor.
Rose was born in Worcester where she was a graduate of Commerce High School and after raising her three sons worked as a school secretary in Worcester at Thorndyke Road and Chandler Elementary schools before her retirement. Never one to rest, Rose funneled her passion of horticulture by becoming past president of the Worcester Lilly Club, as well as devoting her energies as a long-standing member of the Nearids Swim Club and joyously celebrated with her swim friends at the club's recent 100th anniversary. Rose also was past president of the Colony Village Residents Council for several years before moving to Care One Millbury in October 2018 where she quickly became queen of trivia while keeping her mind sharp with daily crosswords and her beloved Red Sox box scores.
Rose was a faith filled devout Catholic, a past member of St. Joan of Arc parish who dearly loved her adopted Immaculate Conception Parish and especially her pastor Rev. Walter Riley who was bedside with her and graciously assisted Rose's calling home.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA. Her Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove Street, Worcester with burial to follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA.
Flowers are welcome or if you would like, donations can be made in Rose's name to the Immaculate Conception Parish Activities Council, 353 Grove St., Worcester, MA. 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019