Rose V. (Grigas) Sharon, 97
BERLIN - Rose V. (Grigas) Sharon, 97, of Berlin, died peacefully Saturday April 11, 2020 at Beaumont Nursing Center, Northborough after a long period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Arthur P. Sharon who died in 1991.
She leaves her children Arthur P. Sharon, Jr. and his wife Lorraine of Marlborough, and Thomas P. Sharon and his wife Cheryl of Berlin, her son-in-law, Peter Nordelo of Fullerton, CA, and her daughters-in-law, Becky Sharon of Port Charlotte, FL, and Carolyn Loucraft of N. Chelmsford, and her brother-in-law, Peter Sharon, Jr. of Marlborough. Her daughter, Patricia (Sharon) Nordelo, predeceased her in 1984, and her son, Robert Sharon, predeceased her in 2013. She also leaves 8 grandchildren: Corie Gregg, Dawn Smith, Joey Nordelo, Jennifer Humphrey, Christopher Sharon, Brian Sharon, Amanda Sharon, and Tommy Sharon, as well as 13 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. As the youngest sibling in her family, all of her brothers and sisters predeceased her. She was born in Maynard, the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Grigas, and lived most of her life in Marlborough and Berlin. She was educated in Maynard, and during the depression she worked in the mill factory there to help sustain her family. While bringing up her own family, Rose worked side-by-side with her husband, Arthur, at the City Diner in Marlborough, where she enjoyed the friendship of the customers and made many friends. Later, she worked as a book binder at Digital Equipment Corporation in Northborough, where she retired in 1988. Upon retiring she enjoyed crocheting and sewing projects, puzzles, time spent with family, such as visiting, playing cards with her grandchildren, and taking part in family events such as graduations, parties, and outings. She was well-loved by her family and friends, and will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday April 15 at 11:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 133 Wilson Street, Marlborough. Due to the COVID-19 situation, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at or the Our Danny Cancer Fund, Worcester. The family wishes to express our heartfelt thanks to Beaumont Nursing Center and Hospice of Northborough for the exceptional care they gave Rose and her family during her stay. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Rose's online guestbook at https://www.collinsfuneral.com/obituary/Rose-Sharon
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020