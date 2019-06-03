|
Rose (Rusiecka) Tobia
Worcester - Rose J. (Rusiecka) Tobia was called from her earthly life on April 29, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Born in Dudley, Rose moved to Southbridge after marrying her husband Thomas J. Tobia who passed away in November of 2004. After living many years in Southbridge, Rose and Tom moved to Sturbridge where Rose resided until shortly before her death. Rose leaves a son-in-law, Ronald L. Devoe and a granddaughter, Karen L. Devoe, both of Auburn. Rose and Thomas had one wonderful daughter, Judith A. (Tobia) Devoe who passed away in January of 2015. As with any parent who loses a child, Rose's life changed dramatically after Judy's passing but because of her strong faith, she continued to be an inspiration to all who knew her. Rose also leaves a sister-in-law, several nieces and nephews and an extremely close extended family.
Rose found enjoyment in decorating her home, was a marvelous seamstress, and loved working in her vegetable and flower gardens both of which she tended to until about a year before her passing. She was a marvelous cook and leaves behind a treasure chest of hand written recipes, all of which she tried and if they met her standards, shared bountifully with family and friends. Throughout their 63 years of marriage, Rose and Tom traveled and were devoted campers. Vermont was Rose's favorite area. Rose often referred to her home in Sturbridge, nestled in the woods, as "my little Vermont."
Health challenges required Rose to leave her "little Vermont" and her final residence was at the Odd Fellows Home in Worcester, Massachusetts. Leaving one's home was a challenge for Rose but because of the loving care of the staff at the Odd Fellows, she adapted well. Rose's deeply embedded faith and commitment to living that faith was reflected in her entire life. She will be missed by her family and those to which she was extremely close and considered as "family."
A Memorial Service for Rose will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12 noon in the Davis Chapel located in the building of the First Baptist Church, 111 Park Avenue, Worcester with The Reverend Dr. Gary R. Shahinian, Pastor of Park Congregational Church, officiating.
Donations in memory of Rose may be made to EWTN, (The Catholic Television Network), 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, Alabama 35210. Please mark the notation "In Loving Memory of Rose J. Tobia" on the donation. Callahan, Fay, Caswell Funeral Home is directing arrangements. To leave a message in the online guest book, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 3 to June 5, 2019