Shrewsbury - Rose (Distefano) Todisco, 97, passed away on March 22, 2020 peacefully with her family by her side at the home of her daughter where she lived. A celebration of Rose's life will be held on June 6 at St. Anne's Parish in Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Anne's Human Services at 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts 01545. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Visit: www.mercadantefuneral.com for additional information.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020