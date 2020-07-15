1/1
Roseann (Hourihan) Beland
1934 - 2020
Roseann (Hourihan) Beland, 86

UXBRIDGE - Roseann (Hourihan) Beland, 86, passed away at Brigham and Women's Hospital on Wed. July 8, 2020 after a period of declining health.

She is survived by 3 sons, Thomas Beland of Whitinsville, William Beland of Southbridge and Steven Beland of Wisconsin; 4 daughters, Susan O'Leary of North Carolina, Catherine Beland of Whitinsville, Paula Sargent of New Hampshire, and Patricia Sanville of New Hampshire; 18 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers, Daniel J. Hourihan Jr. of Milford, James Hourihan of Cape Cod, and Richard Hourihan of Vermont; 3 sisters, Mary Chamberlin of Florida, Constance Murphy of Westborough, and Janet Hourihan of Hopedale, as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends. She was predeceased by a son Robert Beland in 2010.

Born in Milford on Jan. 12,1934, she was the daughter of Daniel J. Sr. and Rose M. (Roy) Hourihan and lived in Uxbridge most of her life. She was a resident of Calumet Ct. for the past 20 years. Roseann worked as a waitress, hostess, and bartender at many restaurants including Pago Pago, the Oyster Cabin, and The Wursthaus . She enjoyed embroidering, knitting, playing bingo, and gardening. She was a member of the Tennant Assoc. at Calumet Court, the Progressive Club, the Uxbridge VFW Women's Auxiliary, and St. Mary's Church.

A graveside service will be held on Sat. July 25 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Granite St., Uxbridge at 12 noon. Memorial donations in Roseann's memory may be made to: The American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tancrell-Jackman Funeral Service
35 Snowling Rd
Uxbridge, MA 01569
(508) 278-2200
