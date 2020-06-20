Roseann Haley
Roseann M. Haley, 76

Sutton/Millbury - Roseann M. (Turner) Haley, 76, died Saturday, June 13th at home in Grafton after a long illness.

She leaves three children, James Haley and his wife, Brenda of Holden, Laura Orphin and her husband, Keith of Manchaug and Lynn Bernard of Northbridge; seven grandchildren, Corey Bernard, Logan Bernard, Mikaela Bernard, Benjamin Orphin, Nicholas Orphin, Alexis Haley and Tyler Haley, as well as cousins, a niece and nephews. Roseann is predeceased by her husband, William Haley, her parents, Robert B. and Margaret A. (Kupstas) Turner and a brother, Bradman R. Turner.

Roseann was a CNA at UMASS Memorial in Worcester for 29 years, before she retired. She loved flowers and was an avid gardener, and loved camping and the beach, as well as the activities at the Millbury and Grafton Senior Centers. Most of all she loved her family and to help people.

Family and friends will honor and remember Roseann's life with a private graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League at www.worcesterarl.org/donate/ Please visit Roseann's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
