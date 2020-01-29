|
Roseann Monaco
Dudley - Roseann (Mangan) Monaco, 89 died Tuesday, January 28th 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.
She leaves her children: son, William (Bill) Monaco of Dudley; two daughters, Darlene Marcucci and her husband Mario Marcucci of Southbridge, Lisa Monaco of Chepachet, Rhode Island; thirteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband, of 55 years Thomas J. Monaco Sr. and sons, Thomas J. Monaco Jr. and Paul Monaco; mother, Isabelle (Mangan) Brown; father, William Mangan; stepfather, Otis Brown and brother William Mangan.
Born in Norwich, Connecticut, and raised in Quinebaug, Connecticut, Roseann graduated from Tourtellotte High School. Upon completing high school, she worked at the American Optical Company while attending nursing school at the Memorial Hospital in Worcester where she graduated as a Registered Nurse. Roseann retired from Harrington Hospital as Vice President of Nursing after over 40 years of service. During her tenure, she received numerous awards to include a state citation of merit from the Governor of Massachusetts and recognized by the Providence
House for outstanding service to the elderly to mention a couple.
Roseann enjoyed spending time with the grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an avid Red Sox fan and reader. Roseann enjoyed playing bingo with her children at her home in Florida.
A funeral will be held Saturday, February 1st from Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, with a Mass at 10AM in St. Stephens Church, corner of route 197 & 131, Quinebaug, Connecticut. Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 31st from 4PM to 7PM at the funeral home.
www.bartelfuneralhom.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020