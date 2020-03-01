|
Roseanne (Saksa) Venuti, 65
Worcester - Roseanne (Saksa) Venuti, 65 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital with her family by her side.
Roseanne was born in Worcester, one of seven children to the late Edward T. "Soxy" and Rose (Lanzillotti) Saksa. She worked as a clerk for the Worcester County Sheriffs Department for 20 years retiring in 2016. Roseanne loved cooking and baking and was well-known for her zucchini bread, meatballs and cookies. She also enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune every night, scratch tickets but her greatest enjoyment and memories were times spending with family, especially her grandchildren.
Roseanne is survived by three children, Paul Mailman and his wife Brandie of Northport, FL, Kevin Mailman and his wife Carissa of Rutland, and Crystal Venuti of Largo, FL; a step-son, Paul Venuti, Jr. and his husband Mark Carroll of York, ME; her longtime companion of 20 years, Robert W. Nelson of Worcester and his three children and seven grandchildren, Cheri Farley and her husband Andrew of Boylston, Jodi Garcia of Auburn and Rob Nelson and his wife Jill of Northport, FL; three brothers, Edward T. Saksa, Jr. and his wife Julia of Westerly, RI., Leonardo Saksa and his wife Ann Marie of Worcester and Joseph Saksa of Las Vegas, NV; two sisters, Mary Jane and Linda Saksa and a friend, Maureen Hackett all of Worcester; nine grandchildren, Alexia Coolidge, Camden, Emma and Audrey Mailman, Brandon, Cody and Hailey Crouch, Jakob and Olivia Mailman; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a stepson, Marc A. Venuti in 2013: a brother, Dennis Saksa; and a grandson, Paul Mailman, Jr.
A period of calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4-8 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Services and burial will be privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Roseanne's name can be made to: COPD Foundation 3300 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, Miami, FL. 33134.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020