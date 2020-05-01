Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Roselind Johnstone


1930 - 2020
Roselind Johnstone Obituary
Roselind May (Trainer) Johnstone,89

BARRE - Roselind May (Trainer) Johnstone,89, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. She was born on May 26, 1930 in Dundee, Scotland, to the late Bridget Devine and Andrew Trainer of Dundee Scotland. She is survived by her daughter, Pauline Hale and her husband Irving, with whom she lived; her sons Michael Johnstone of North Arlington, NJ; John Johnstone and his wife Carol of Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada and daughter-in-law Mary Johnstone of Toms River, NJ. Roselind is preceded in death by her daughter Roselind Ryder and her husband Michael Ryder; and son Francis Johnstone. Roselind also leaves an extended family of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Roselind will always be remembered and deeply missed by her loved ones. Funeral service will be private for the family in St.Josephs Cemetery in Barre. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020
