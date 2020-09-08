1/1
Rosemarie Gordon
1928 - 2020
Rosemarie (Vigliatura) Gordon, 92

WORCESTER - Rosemarie (Vigliatura) Gordon, 92 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Beaumont Skilled Nursing in Northborough.

Rosemarie was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late John F. and Rose A. (Hurtubise) Vigliatura. She worked as a driver for Park Trans. Rosemarie was a member of One Family Church in Shrewsbury.

Rosemarie's husband of 45 years, Earl D. Gordon passed away in 2006. She is survived by five children, Ronald Peris and his wife Sue of Shrewsbury, Paula Petit, Earl D. Gordon, Jr. and Ken Gordon all of Worcester and Sandra Dinsdale of Maine: 16 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a son, Wayne Gordon; a sister, Gloria Iannotti and two brothers, John and Robert Vigliatura.

A graveside service for Rosemarie will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at Worcester County Memorial Park, 217 Richards Ave. Paxton in Section: Valor I. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
