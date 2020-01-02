|
|
Rosemarie M. Hurley
Worcester - Rosemarie M. Hurley, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday December 23, 2019 at her home in Tatnuck Park Assisted Living Care with her family by her side.
She was survived by her brothers, Fred Matthews and his wife Barbara and John Matthews and his wife Meriam.
Rosemarie was pre-deceased by her brother Thomas F Hurley, sister Patricia Hurley, and her sister in law, Loretta Hurley. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; especially close were her nephews and caregivers Tom Hurley and his wife Kellie, and Michael Hurley and his wife Amy.
Rosemarie was born in Worcester. She was the eldest daughter of late Francis J. and Aurore K. (Charron) Hurley. She was raised in North Brookfield, by the late Vera Matthews and family, and graduated with honors, from North Brookfield High School, class of 1954.
Rosemarie worked as a registered nurse, she was a graduate of St Vincent Hospital School of Nursing. She continued at St Vincent Hospital as a nurse for over fifty years.
She volunteered after her retirement in the cancer center and medical library at St Vincent Hospital. She enjoyed watching her NE Patriots win year after year. Rosemarie's passion was quilting. She made many beautiful quilts over the years and gave them to her family or donated them to charity. A funeral mass and burial will take place in the New Year.
Her funeral mass will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Christ the King Parish, 1052 Pleasant St. Worcester at 10:15am. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements under the directions of FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, Louis M. Fazio III, Funeral Director. To express your condolences please visit
www.faziofuneralhome
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020