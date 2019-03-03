Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Rosemarie H. (Pascarelli) Teixeira, 80

WORCESTER - Rosemarie H. (Pascarelli) Teixeira, 80, of Worcester passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home.

Rosemarie was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late John and Rosaria (Mangano) Pascarelli, where she attended Worcester Schools and was a graduate of Broms Academy. Rose had various jobs but her most important was raising her three children.

Rosemarie is survived by her husband of 56 years, Anthony A. Teixeira; her daughter, Lisa Marie Teixeira and her husband Jay Wickham of Pembroke; two sons, Paul Teixeira and his partner Lee J. Kugler of Chelsea and Joseph Teixeira and his wife Susan of Millbury; three grandchildren, Ethan Teixeira, Kasey Rose Teixeira and Anthony Teixeira-Kugler; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her five siblings, Clement, John, Henry and Tony Pascarelli and Margaret Arcure.

Services for Rosemarie will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME& CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with a Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A period of calling hours will be held on Tuesday, March 5th from 5-8 pm in the funeral home. The family would like to give a special thank you for the care Rosemarie received from the staff at St. Mary's Healthcare Center and the Rose Monahan Hospice Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
