Rosemary Bailey, 65Worcester - Rosemary Bailey, 65, of Worcester, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, surrounded by her family, after a short battle with cancer. Born in Weymouth, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rita (Duggan) Cirigliano. Rosemary leaves the love of her life, her husband of 42 years, Thomas Bailey, one daughter Tina Stamatakis, one son Jeffrey Bailey, three sisters, Joan English, Peggy Faletra, Janet Sonderman, one brother Gerard Cirigliano, 3 grandchildren, Tristan, Helena, and Jayden. She was predeceased by one sister Donna Schwartz.Rosemary spent the last 23 years employed by Durham School Services where she drove a school bus for special needs children. She truly loved and cared for the students that she transported. For the last 23 years she was an extremely active member of the Teamsters Union Local 170 where she was a shop steward for the last 15 years. Rosemary will be remembered by many as a devoted woman who gave of herself. She volunteered for the Tom Ash Little League for many years and the Little League Senior Softball Eastern Regional tournament. She loved her family and was very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.Calling hours for Rosemary will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, MA 01605. A service to celebrate Rosemary's life will begin at 4pm.In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to one of Rosemary's favorite organizations, Andy's Attic, 170 Apricot Street, Worcester, MA 01603.