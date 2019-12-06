|
Rosemary T. Erti 73
Worcester - Rosemary T (Waitkus) Erti, 73 of Worcester passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in the University of Massachusetts hospital after being stricken ill at home.
Rosemary was born on June 25, 1946 in Worcester, the daughter of Joseph and Rita Waitkus. Shortly after graduating from High school Rosemary met and later marring in 1966 the 'Love of her Life" James M. Erti. Together they settled in Worcester to raise their family, and have lived a life of love, devotion and family for the past 53 years.
Rosemary is survived by her husband James; three daughters, Tanya J. Gordon and her husband John, Angela M. Erti and her life partner Donald Shortman, Maria C. Generelli and her companion, David Kazukiewicz all of Worcester; two sisters, Eileen Tougas of Worcester and Margaret "Maggie" Waitkus of Leicester; two grandchildren, James Duarte and Isabella Generelli; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, a brother Michael "Micky" Waitkus predeceased her.
Rosemary's husband, children and grandchildren always came first in her life no matter what. She was a beautiful person who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, family, the hallmark and lifetime channels, cooking, the occasional trips to the casino, her cats Pita and Callie and summers in Maine. When not away from home, Rosemary enjoyed her afternoons in her backyard "Rosie's Beach" with friends and family. Her faith and family kept her looking forward and helped her through all her life's challenges. Rosemary's passing leaves a hole in the hearts of those left behind, but her loving and caring soul will be remembered and not forgotten.
Friends and relatives are invited to a celebration of life gathering at Maxwell Silverman's at Union Station beginning at 11:30 am with a short prayer service at 12:30 am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in her name can be made to the Seven Hills foundation, 81 Hope Ave, Worcester 01603.
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019