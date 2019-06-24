|
|
Rosemary (Carlin) Hall
WORCESTER - Rosemary Carlin Hall, of Worcester, formerly of West Boylston and Lancaster, passed away Sunday, June 23rd 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years Preston W. "Skip" Hall. In addition to Skip, Rosemary is survived by her five children, Deborah and husband Jeffrey Heller of Needham, MA, Preston "Pete" and wife Dawn Hall of North Andover, MA, James and wife Sharon Hall of Charlton, MA, Thomas and wife Christine Hall of Bedford, NH, and David and wife Katrina Hall of Hollis, NH. She had fifteen grandchildren Jessica, Kristin, Garrett, Michelle, Preston, Eric, Matthew, Elizabeth, Lauren, Brittnay, Andrew, James, Jacob, Sophia, and Samuel, and five great grandchildren, Elijah, Nathan, Brayden, Collin, and Cole. Rosemary is also survived by two brothers, Thomas Carlin and his wife Ginny of Bel Air, MD and Francis Carlin of West Boylston. She was predeceased by her sister Helen Wadsworth and her parents Thomas and Rosemary Carlin.
Rosemary was born on July 12th, 1932 in Hodge, Louisiana, where she spent the first twelve years of her life. She then moved to Berlin, New Hampshire, attended Lee Academy and then went on to the University of Maine at Orono. She graduated in 1954 with a Bachelors degree in Mathematics and promptly married Skip on June 21st, 1954. In addition to the joy of raising 5 children, Rosemary was an accomplished seamstress who sewed, knit, and crocheted numerous items, including baby quilts and graduation blankets for all her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and superb piano player. Rosemary was a loyal friend, confidant, and longtime bridge player with some of her closest friends. Rosemary was a great listener and offered invaluable advice to family and friends whenever needed.
Visiting Hours will be at Fay Brothers Funeral Home in West Boylston, MA on Wednesday, June 26th, 2019, from 5:00-8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in West Boylston, MA on Thursday, June 27th, at 11:00am. The burial will immediately follow the Funeral Mass at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society ( www.nationalmssociety.org ) or the FRAXA Research Foundation ( www.fraxa.org )
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 24 to June 25, 2019