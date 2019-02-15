|
Rosemary E. Hazel, 80
Clinton - Rosemary E. "Rosie" (Joyce) Hazel, 80, died peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019, in Oakdale Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center, West Boylston, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health. Her husband of 50 years, David A. Hazel, died in 2010.
She leaves three sons: David P. Hazel and his wife, Lee, Thomas M. Hazel and his wife, Patricia, all of Clinton, and James K. Hazel of Lancaster; two daughters: Mary E. Rauscher and her husband, John, and Kate R. Ball and her husband, Justin, of Clinton; a devoted sister, Eleanor A. Widdison, and her husband, John, of Sterling; ten grandchildren: Elizabeth Rauscher and her fiancé, Carlos O'Donnell, Alyson and Caroline Rauscher, Audrey Hazel and her fiancé, Corbett Ashe, David and Jillian Hazel, Tommy and Laura Hazel, and Cailin and Mae Ball; a great-grandson, Corbett Ashe II; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandson, Sean Hazel, who died in 2015.
Rosie was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of the late Paul L. and Rose I. (Shepardson) Joyce. A graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1956, she worked part-time as a teller at the former Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., while raising her family. She later worked for ten years in the Tax Collector's Office for the Town of Clinton, before retirement.
A member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Rosie loved life and laughter: she enjoyed trips to Foxwoods, playing Bingo, visits to Saratoga, and the beach in Ogunquit, Maine, and monthly gatherings with life-long friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, and friend, who treasured time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Oakdale Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center for the excellent care Rosemary received over the past several months.
Rosie's funeral will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., with a Mass at 1:00 pm in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Rosie to the David A. Hazel Scholarship Fund, or the Sean P. Hazel Scholarship Fund, 150 School Street, Clinton, MA 01510.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2019