|
|
Rosemary Pafumi, 94
WORCESTER - Rosemary (Ciaramella) Pafumi, age 94, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 30, 2019 in Worcester. Born and raised in Brooklyn New York, Rosemary was a giving individual that centered her life around family. Rosemary is survived by her six children and their spouses; Vincent Pafumi and wife, Barbara, Eileen Cain and husband, John, Jamie Ferguson and husband, Tom, James A. Pafumi and wife Patty, Michael Pafumi and wife, Roseanne, and MaryAnn Aijala and husband Karl. Rosemary is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and one of her six siblings, Christina Cannistra.
Visiting Hours to Honor and Celebrate Rosemary's life will be held Sunday, October 6, from 2 to 4pm at Fay Brothers Life Celebration Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 7 at 11am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston. Burial at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St, Winchendon, MA 0147 will be held at 2:00 pm.
To view the full obituary or leave a message of condolence, please visit
www.faybrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019