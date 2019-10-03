Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fay Brothers Funeral Home
1 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
(508) 835-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fay Brothers Funeral Home
1 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery
111 Glenallen Road
Winchendon, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 PM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
111 Worcester Street
West Boylston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Pafumi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Pafumi


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Pafumi Obituary
Rosemary Pafumi, 94

WORCESTER - Rosemary (Ciaramella) Pafumi, age 94, died peacefully surrounded by family on September 30, 2019 in Worcester. Born and raised in Brooklyn New York, Rosemary was a giving individual that centered her life around family. Rosemary is survived by her six children and their spouses; Vincent Pafumi and wife, Barbara, Eileen Cain and husband, John, Jamie Ferguson and husband, Tom, James A. Pafumi and wife Patty, Michael Pafumi and wife, Roseanne, and MaryAnn Aijala and husband Karl. Rosemary is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and one of her six siblings, Christina Cannistra.

Visiting Hours to Honor and Celebrate Rosemary's life will be held Sunday, October 6, from 2 to 4pm at Fay Brothers Life Celebration Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 7 at 11am in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester St., West Boylston. Burial at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St, Winchendon, MA 0147 will be held at 2:00 pm.

To view the full obituary or leave a message of condolence, please visit

www.faybrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fay Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now