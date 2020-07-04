Rosemary Riordan

Rosemary Black



Riordan, 91



WORCESTER - Rosemary Black Riordan, 91, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home at Tatnuck Park in Worcester.



Her husband of 60 years, Dr. John A. Riordan, died in 2019.



She leaves eight children, Dr. Catherine A. Riordan and her husband John J. Foley Jr. of Holden, Paul J. Riordan and his wife Mary of Shrewsbury, Mary M. Riordan of Denver, Colo., Anne R. Michelson and her husband James of Worcester, James M. Riordan and his wife Dr. Leslie Soyka of Northborough, Thomas J. Riordan of Fitchburg, Peter M. Riordan and Brian M. Riordan, both of Worcester; seven grandchildren, Allyson Foley, Michael, John, Christopher, and Sarah Riordan, and Anna and Joseph Riordan; and a great-grandson, Connor Riordan. She was predeceased by her older sister Nancy Dooley and her younger sister Elizabeth Brooks.



Rosemary was born and raised in Auburn, daughter of James C. and Anne O. (Degnan) Black.



She graduated from Auburn High School, the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing and received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Boston College.



Rosemary was a longtime nurse in the infant nursery at the former Worcester City Hospital, where she met her future husband. She also was an instructor for other nursery staff members teaching best practices for taking care of newborn babies.



She was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Parish where she taught religious education for many years. She was a volunteer in the gift shop at City Hospital and a member of the Guild of Our Lady of Providence. She also volunteered at the St. Bernard's Church Free Health Clinic with her husband later in her life.



Rosemary spent many summers on Lake Quinsigamond lifeguarding and participating in water sports with her family and their friends. She chauffeured and attended countless sporting and cultural events involving her children.



The Riordan family wishes to thank Joyce Asare for the wonderful care she provided to Rosemary and John in their final years.



The funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 7, at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St., Worcester. Social distancing and masks are mandated. Burial in St. John's Cemetery will be private. There are no calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church.



The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store