Rosemary H. Wieloch, 78
Dudley - Rosemary H. (Meleika) Wieloch, 78, died Friday, April 3, 2020 in Harrington Healthcare at Hubbard after being stricken ill at home. Her husband of 54 years, John J. Wieloch, Sr., died in 2015.
She leaves a son, John J. Wieloch, Jr. of Dudley. She was preceded in death by her brother Phil Meleika.
She was born and raised in Oxford, a daughter of Felix F. and Charlotte J. (Korzun) Meleika and graduated from Oxford High School in 1959. She then earned a certificate in har dressing.
Mrs. Wieloch worked as a hairdresser at Gloria's Beauty Salon in Webster for 8 years and then operated her own business at her home on a part-time basis for 11 years. After that, she became a homemaker.
She was a member of Saint Joseph Basilica in Webster and a member of the Saint Joseph Polish Women's Club. She enjoyed crocheting, jewelry making and painting.
Her funeral and burial will be held privately for the family. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020