Rosibel "Rosi" Lovejoy
Leicester - Rosibel "Rosi" De Los Angeles (Alvarado) Lovejoy, 35 of Leicester, a devoted wife and mother passed away Sunday, October 25th, 2020 with loved ones at her bedside while fighting a long battle with Leukemia.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours Sunday, November 1st from 3 to 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Funeral service will be held Monday, November 2nd at 11 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. The family requests that flowers be omitted, and remembrances made to the benefit of her young children, care of Webster First Federal Credit Union, 275 Greenwood St. Worcester 01607. COVID 19 restrictions, mask and social distancing will apply. To watch the service live stream, visit www.mercadantefuneral.com
and click on live services. www.mercadantefuneral.com