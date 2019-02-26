|
Rosina (Girardi) Paldino at 82
Worcester - Rosina (Girardi) Paldino, 82, of Worcester died peacefully Tuesday February 26, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Rosina is survived by her husband of 60 years Anthony "Tony" Paldino, her two son's Anthony F. Paldino, and Robert J. Paldino and his wife Alisha all of Worcester. Rosina was the loving grandmother to Robert Paldino Jr. She also leaves her brothers, Franco Girardi and his wife Giuseppina of Worcester, and Georgio Girardi and his wife Marie Antoinette of Connecticut, and many caring nephews and nieces. Her brother Biagio Girardi died December 19, 2018.
Rosina was born in Calabria, Italy daughter of the late Giuseppe and Giulia (Mangano) Girardi and came to the United States in 1961 and settled in Worcester. Rosina worked for the Hersch Necktie company for many years before she retired. She was a long time member of the Church of Our Lady of Loreto. Rosa, true to the Italian traditions, loved to cook, garden and especially be with her family. She was an enthusiastic Elvis fan! Rosina will be sadly missed by her family and friends, Rosina ci manchera purtroppo dalla sua amorevole famiglia e gli amici.
Rosa's funeral will be held on Thursday February 28, from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. with a Mass of Christian burial at 11:30 AM in the Church of Our Lady of Loreto, 33 Massasoit Rd. Calling hours will also be Thursday morning from 9:00AM to 10:45 in the funeral home before leaving for church. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Rosina to the Church of Our Lady of Loreto at the above address. To leave a message of condolence for the family or share a special memory of Rosa please visit her memorial site at
mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019