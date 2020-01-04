Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St Anne Church
20 Boston Road
Southborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosita Bartolini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosita Bartolini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosita Bartolini Obituary
Rosita (Kiley) Bartolini

Southborough - Rosita (Kiley) Bartolini, 92, a lifelong resident of Southborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 02, 2020 at The Health Center at the Willows at Worcester.

She was a 1945 graduate of the former Peter's High School of Southborough and worked for many years at the former Bay State Abrasives in Westborough in Inside Sales. Rosita also traveled extensively with the Bay State Retirees. She was a member of St Anne Church of Southborough and Southborough Seniors. Rosita enjoyed gardening, painting and crafting.

She is survived by her children, Rosemarie Bartolini; Louis Bartolini and his wife Susan; Patti Nardini and her husband Paul; James Bartolini; Christine Maloney and her husband William; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough.

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 10:30 am at St Anne Church, 20 Boston Road, Southborough. Burial will follow in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent in Rosita's name to Friends of the Southborough Library, 25 Main Street, Southborough, MA 01772.

To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morris Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -