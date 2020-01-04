|
Rosita (Kiley) Bartolini
Southborough - Rosita (Kiley) Bartolini, 92, a lifelong resident of Southborough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 02, 2020 at The Health Center at the Willows at Worcester.
She was a 1945 graduate of the former Peter's High School of Southborough and worked for many years at the former Bay State Abrasives in Westborough in Inside Sales. Rosita also traveled extensively with the Bay State Retirees. She was a member of St Anne Church of Southborough and Southborough Seniors. Rosita enjoyed gardening, painting and crafting.
She is survived by her children, Rosemarie Bartolini; Louis Bartolini and his wife Susan; Patti Nardini and her husband Paul; James Bartolini; Christine Maloney and her husband William; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, January 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 pm at the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough.
A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 10:30 am at St Anne Church, 20 Boston Road, Southborough. Burial will follow in the Southborough Rural Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Rosita's name to Friends of the Southborough Library, 25 Main Street, Southborough, MA 01772.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020