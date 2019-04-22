|
Ross Roy Papke
SUTTON - Ross Roy Papke, 88, of Sutton, MA passed away peacefully at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Northbridge on April 19, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years Nean (Stewart) Papke; his daughter, Alicia Wooldridge and her husband. Kevin of Chester, NH; his daughter, Jolene Hester and her husband, Mark of Uncasvillle, CT; his son, Joel Papke and his wife, Lauren of Alexandria, VA; and eight granddaughters, Jessica, Emily, Jennifer, Annika, Sarah, Karinna, Amanda, and Madeline.
Ross was born, raised, and educated in Wisconsin. After receiving his BS from The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point he spent two years in the U.S. Army, during the Korean War. He then earned his MS in History and his PhD in Philosophy at The University of Wisconsin-Madison. He established the Richland Center Campus for the University of Wisconsin. He later served as academic deans for Hofstra University, SUNY Plattsburgh, and Chamberlain Junior College. Ross enjoyed participating in Rotary International throughout his life.
Services and burial will be private. Mulhane Home for Funerals in Millbury is assisting the family with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Sutton Senior Center, 19 Houghton Rd., Sutton, MA 01590 or the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Education, Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Assoc., 1848 University Ave. Madison, WI 53726, Attn: Betsy Burns.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019