Roy A. Carlson, 88
WORCESTER - Roy Alexander Carlson, 88, of Worcester, died peacefully at home, Friday, March 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Roy leaves his wife and best friend of 42 years, Mary E. (Uttero) Carlson; five children, Pamela McCann and her husband Timothy of Worcester, Amy Mann and her husband Thomas of Shrewsbury, Kerry Roy of Marlborough, Kyle Carlson and his wife Faith of Hopkinton, and Tracey Carlson of Colo.; and 11 grandchildren. His daughter Lyn Quinn predeceased him.
Roy was born in Natick, son of Hugo and Olga (Ericsson) Carlson. He lived in Milford for 40 years before moving to Worcester in 2017.
Roy graduated from Natick High School where he was an outstanding hockey player.
Roy served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard for ten years. He often recalled his assignment to disaster relief duties in Worcester after the 1953 tornado.
Roy was an engineer at IBM for 35 years, working primarily in information technology for customers with large frame computers. After retiring from IBM, Roy had a computer consulting business for 15 years named Royale Computer Service.
Roy loved music and became a talented keyboard player later in his life. He also loved coaching hockey, ice fishing with his daughters, and playing cards and doing puzzles with the family.
Roy was devoted to his family. He was a loving husband and soul mate to his beloved wife Mary. One of his greatest joys in recent years was being Papa to Harper, Conrad, Ashley and Calvin.
Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Roy's memory are requested to the Oliva Fund for Cancer Care, in care of the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757.
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
